Denton police arrested a 51-year-old woman late Monday on allegations she stole vitamins and essential oils from WinCo Foods on University Drive, according to a police report.
The report says dispatchers advised responding officers around 10:10 p.m. that a suspect had hit an asset protection employee with her cane multiple times when they tried to retrieve the stolen items.
Asset protection staff noticed the woman place two items in her purse as she was walking through the store and then saw her pass all points of sale without paying. According to the report, she tried to avoid employees when they attempted to stop her by walking away and pushing past them.
The report says she started to hit an employee with her cane when he tried to grab her purse to grab the items. Surveillance footage also shows her charging at him multiple times, a Denton Police Department spokesperson said.
Police spoke with the suspect, who said she didn’t steal anything. She alleged she thought she was being mugged, so she wrestled with the employee and told officers she “might have hit him.”
Officers located vitamins and essential oils valued at $18.89, still in their original packaging, inside her purse. She was arrested and charged with robbery and issued a criminal trespass notice for the property.
Other reports
2000 block of West Windsor Drive — A woman told police a man displayed a knife to her while she was running on a trail Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
She reported to officers around 1:25 p.m. that a man was behind her as she was running on the trails. She said he displayed a knife at one point, according to the report. She said she screamed, which led him to flee on foot. Police are continuing to investigate.
2800 block of Wind River Lane — An assisted living facility manager reported someone damaged a door’s deadlock as if they were attempting to burglarize the center between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
The report says it appeared as if someone jammed something into the keyhole of a deadlock on a door at Dogwood Estates, causing damage. The deadlock cost about $28 to replace. The report is still under investigation.
3000 block of West University Drive — A man and woman each reported that the other hit them in the face at a gas station early Monday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a Chevron gas station in relation to a disturbance call. The woman claimed the man hit her on the left side of her face, while he claimed she hit the right side of his face.
The report says officers didn’t see signs of injury on either person. They advised the pair to stay away from each other. The report states the two aren’t in a dating relationship but doesn’t specify how they know each other. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 34 people into the Denton County Jail.