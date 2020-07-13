Denton police arrested a 28-year-old woman after a witness told officers she “beat the s--t” out of a man Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2400 block of North Bell Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. A witness called police and said a woman head-butted her boyfriend after he calmly asked her to leave, the report says.
The two began arguing after she refused to leave. The argument turned physical when she allegedly head-butted him and her teeth hit his forehead. She also allegedly grabbed his arms. The report says officers observed physical injuries to the man’s forehead and scratches on his arms.
She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
No arrest in death threat between brothers
Denton police responded to an assault by threat report early Sunday after a man allegedly threatened to kill his brother, but no arrests were made.
One man in the 1200 block of McDonald Drive called police and reported his brother had a knife and threatened to kill him, according to a police report. Officers were dispatched around 12:14 a.m. to speak with the brothers, who are in their 50s.
The report says they refused to separate for the night, and officers didn’t observe any physical evidence. Neither made claims of physical evidence, according to the report.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 28-year-old man arrested for criminal trespass allegedly entered an employees-only restroom at Big D Food Store late Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched around 10:17 p.m. but couldn’t locate the man; they later found him when they were called back around 10:30 p.m.
The man told officers he was at the store to get some water and initially denied ever being criminally trespassed from the location.
The report says he later admitted he’d been previously criminally trespassed, and dispatchers confirmed he was issued a criminal trespass notice in March. The manager wanted the trespass enforced, so the man was arrested and charged.
100 block of Eagle Drive — A caller told police they saw two vehicles collide before one sped out of a parking lot late Sunday, according to a police report.
The report didn’t say if either driver was at fault, only that they collided. The caller provided license plate information to police for the vehicle that sped out of the parking lot.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 321 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 11 people into the Denton County Jail.