An intoxicated 47-year-old woman allegedly drove from Fort Worth to Sanger on Wednesday evening swerving from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35W, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about a reckless driver around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday. The 911 caller told police they were following a vehicle weaving all over the northbound lanes of I-35W from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. According to the report, the driver also allegedly struck a cement barrier and the rear trailer of a semitrailer at one point.
Denton police officers saw the suspect vehicle on I-35 and started to conduct a traffic stop in the exit for North Elm Street. According to the report, the driver kept going on the service road after police activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and deployed stop sticks, a tire deflation device.
The driver allegedly stopped in the middle of the service road near Chisam Road in Sanger, just north of the Walmart Distribution Center. The report says officers commanded the driver to place her hands outside the driver side window where they then placed her in handcuffs.
Police conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — An assailant punched a 911 caller Wednesday afternoon after the caller said he didn’t have any cigarettes to offer, according to a police report.
The caller told officers he was parked in his vehicle at a bank around 1:47 p.m. when an unknown man came up and asked for a cigarette. The report says the caller offered a dollar instead because he didn’t have a cigarette, and then the assailant started to punch him. He told police the assailant also produced a folding-style knife and tried to hit him with it.
According to the report, the man who wanted a cigarette broke the caller’s glasses. The caller told police he pushed the other man away and left the area. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A tenant at The Vibe Apartments told police she thinks squatters have been going into her apartment, according to a police report.
She reported a pillow stolen Wednesday afternoon. The report says she believes squatters have been entering her home because she has noticed some of her belongings moved around while she’s away from home.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
South Interstate 35E and Dallas Drive — A man reported a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon after one driver waved a handgun at the caller, according to a police report.
The report says both drivers were approaching I-35E from Dallas Drive. The caller told police he honked at another driver because he thought they were going to drive into his lane. When they were both on the highway entrance ramp, the caller said the other driver waved a handgun at him.
According to the report, the other driver repeatedly brake-checked the caller once they were on the highway traveling southbound. The caller eventually got away from the other driver when they were outside the city limits. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.