A 29-year-old woman was arrested on Mother’s Day after allegedly cutting her mother with a knife during a fight at Sunday dinner, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 7:34 p.m. in the 2500 block of Briar Forest Drive after multiple callers reported several family members were fighting. One caller said a woman had a knife and almost cut her mother’s finger off.
The report says police arrived and found the suspect outside wearing a shirt that had blood stains on it. When they entered the home, they found her mother with a towel wrapped around her hand. She requested medical attention.
According to the report, the suspect was being vulgar by using a slur her younger stepsister considered disrespectful, although the slur wasn’t directed at her. The 17-year-old girl told police her stepsister tripped, and that’s when she snapped and became violent.
The suspect allegedly grabbed an 8-inch bread knife from a butcher block and lunged at family members. The report says her mother got involved and tried to get her daughter out of the house, but she sustained a cut between her thumb and index finger in the process.
Family members said they were able to get the knife away from the suspect as a team and eventually pushed her outside the home. They reported they then locked the suspect out of the house until police arrived.
The mother went to the hospital for treatment but wasn’t transported by paramedics. According to the report, some of the blood on the suspect’s shirt was her own. She reported she was punched in the mouth, but she wasn’t actively bleeding when police spoke with her.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment before later being arrested and taken to the city jail. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A caller reported to police Sunday morning that someone shot her television while she was sleeping, according to a police report.
The tenant at Pecan Creek on McKinney Apartments told offices she didn’t know when exactly someone shot at her TV. Police spoke with someone in a neighboring apartment who admitted his gun discharged by accident.
The report says officers found the projectile was still lodged inside the TV. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 41-year-old man was arrested on several charges including burglary of a vehicle Sunday afternoon after a caller reported he followed her to her hotel room and then crawled underneath a vehicle, according to a police report.
Police arrived on scene and found a man matching the caller's description lying on the ground with a bicycle next to him. He told police he was waiting for a family friend to give him money for a room.
The report says officers asked if they could search his bag, and they found multiple identification cards belonging to other people — three people’s IDs, a fourth person’s debit card and a fifth person’s EBT card.
A folded dollar bill in the man's pocket also had a substance police on it believed to be crack cocaine, and they also found what they believed to be a THC concentrate substance in his possession. According to the report, the man also had a check stub on his person that belonged to the owner of the Chevrolet Tahoe he was allegedly tampering with.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 291 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 24 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.