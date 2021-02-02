A 26-year-old woman allegedly cut her girlfriend’s hand with a box cutter Monday evening during an argument in the middle of traffic on Interstate 35W, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a call about a fight on I-35W near the Robson Ranch exit around 6:52 p.m. Monday. A caller told dispatchers that two women were fighting and blocking traffic on the highway.
According to the report, the two women involved were on their way home from Winstar in Oklahoma and were arguing. The driver told police her girlfriend threatened to kill her and also that the girlfriend put her hands around the driver’s neck. The driver stopped the car in the left lane to try to get the girlfriend off of her after she allegedly drew a box cutter from her sock and cut the driver’s hand with it.
Officers observed a laceration on the driver’s hand between her thumb and index finger that was bleeding significantly. According to the report, the woman accused of being the aggressor said she didn’t know how her girlfriend got hurt and denied harming her. Police found the box cutter on the hood of the car, noting it still had blood on it.
The driver admitted to police she pulled her girlfriend’s hair in self defense. Police found the driver’s injuries were consistent with her story and arrested her girlfriend, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1000 block of Fulton Street — A Denton High School employee reported a possible sexual assault involving a 17-year-old student, according to a police report.
The incident didn’t happen on school grounds and it didn’t involve another school employee. An investigation is ongoing.
4000 block of Parkside Center Boulevard — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Farmer’s Branch on a charge of continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, according to a police report.
Police executed an arrest warrant and arrested the man, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Denton. The incident was reported on Christmas 2020, but the report didn’t specify when the assault occurred. Police spoke with several people during the initial call and took a report of possible indecency with a child.
1200 block of Piping Rock Lane — A man told police he believes he’s the victim of a scam in which he sent about $65,000 in digital currency to a woman through a middle man, according to a police report.
The caller reported Monday that he met a woman online in November who said she wants to come to the United States but claimed her visa expired. According to the report, she asked for his financial help so she could come to the country, and he has sent about $65,000 in Bitcoin to her through a middle man.
He said she told him she was caught up with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and now he believes the situation is a scam, the report says. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.