Police arrested a 25-year-old woman Monday who allegedly assaulted her mother and brother after her mom refused to take her out to pick up food, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to The Veranda Apartments in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street around noon for a domestic disturbance. A 911 caller reported her sister was at the home “fighting everybody.” The caller said her sister struck their mother and disabled brother.
Police spoke with both victims. According to the report, the suspect hit her mother on the mouth and bit her breast after her mother refused to take her out to get food. Her brother reported she bit him on the leg and added he had several disabilities.
The woman was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and injury to a disabled person.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 14-year-old was detained Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old earlier this year, according to a police report.
Police detained the boy Monday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The report says the child made an outcry of sexual abuse against the 14-year-old and a report was taken in February. The report didn’t include a date of when the assault occurred.
5100 block of East McKinney Street — An unknown person took chips and candy from a concession stand at Ryan High School, according to a police report.
A caller reported the burglary around 3:38 p.m. Monday. They said it would’ve happened between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3:38 p.m. Monday.
The report says there wasn’t significant damage to the concession stand. About 40 bags of chips and 20 packages of Starbursts candy were taken. The caller believed someone climbed a fence on school property to gain access to the concession stand and caused minor damage to a garage door attached to the stand.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.