A 27-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated early Monday allegedly didn’t stop for police on the highway because she had to go to the restroom, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were patrolling around the 4000 block of Interstate 35E around 3:40 a.m. Monday when they saw a white GMC Terrain drive by on the highway at a high speed, passing all other vehicles.
According to the report, officers followed the driver and determined they were driving faster than 90 mph. At one point, the police patrol car’s forward-facing radar picked up she was going 111 mph.
Police followed her for about seven miles until she stopped at In-n-Out Burger at 2835 W. University Drive. She told officers she didn’t stop because she needed to urinate and didn’t feel there was anywhere safe to pull over.
The report says officers saw an open can of beer sitting in the front cup holder of her car. She allegedly admitted to drinking when asked. Police saw the driver’s seat was wet but the report didn’t say what the substance was.
They determined she was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests and arrested her on a charge of driving while intoxicated. While searching the truck, they found warm beer and substances that tested presumptive positive for cocaine and LSD.
Three bags of cocaine weighed about 3.5 grams with packaging and officers determined there were seven units of LSD on one sheet. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams for the cocaine and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1A under 20 units for the LSD.
She also consented to a blood specimen draw.
Other reports
South Mayhill Road and East McKinney Street — Police are investigating an assault that occurred Monday after hearing both parties’ very different versions of what happened, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a fight around 4:40 p.m. in which three vehicles were involved in a crash. Officers determined only two vehicles were involved. The first driver they spoke with was covered in scratches and said the other driver cut him off while they were driving north on Mayhill.
He claimed the other driver cut him off and then brake-checked him. The report says the second driver was belligerent while telling his side of the story. He reported the woman with the first driver assaulted him.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — A 35-year-old man discharged from the hospital was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass after refusing to leave Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Hospital staff reported a man who was discharged was outside the doors to the emergency room, yelling and refusing to leave the parking lot. Officers were dispatched around 12:56 p.m. and informed him he had to leave because he’d been discharged and staff wanted him gone.
According to the report, police told him he had to leave or he’d be arrested. He allegedly screamed at police to “take him to jail.” He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
2100 block of Shady Oaks Drive — A man reported an acquaintance punched him following a verbal argument over a bicycle repair Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an assault report around 1:30 p.m. The caller said a man he knows began to hit and kick him following an argument over a bike repair.
The report says the caller fell to the ground and the other man kept kicking and hitting him in the head. Police saw a small abrasion below his lip and he reported feeling pain. The other man wasn’t on the scene when officers arrived and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 429 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.