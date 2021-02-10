Police arrested a 51-year-old woman who allegedly grew angry with her boyfriend because he wouldn’t take her to Waffle House on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were patrolling in the 2300 block of East University Drive around 1:32 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them, trying to get their attention.
Police spoke with the two occupants, a couple who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship, and learned a verbal argument between them had turned physical while they were in the car.
The driver told police his girlfriend had assaulted him, but the woman alleged she only grabbed his jacket and pulled on it. According to the report, she asked him to take her to Waffle House, he said no, and she allegedly started to “freak out” and punched him two to three times in the face.
The report says police observed some redness on his cheek, and he reported the punches did cause him pain. The man alleged she also pulled on his hair, causing more pain.
The woman was arrested on an initial charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. This charge was later changed to continuous violence against the family after police learned she had a previous conviction of the assault family charge.
After she was arrested, she claimed her boyfriend hit her after she pulled on his jacket.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A laundry room thief made off with two credit card readers after breaking into the laundry room at the 19Twenty Apartments, according to a police report.
A maintenance worker called around 9 a.m. Tuesday to report the burglary. The caller said someone kicked in the door to the laundry facility in the back of the apartment complex and ransacked the room. According to the report, two washing machines were severely damaged, and two credit card readers were missing.
The staffer estimated the value of each washing machine to be about $1,200. There wasn’t surveillance of the incident.
Police suspect the thief didn’t realize they took credit card readers and probably thought they took coin machines, according to the report. A report was taken, and the burglary is still under investigation.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A J.C. Penney employee reported two customers threatened him and left the store Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
The employee told police he saw a man grabbing multiple clothing items in the store. The report says the man then dropped the items after he and the employee made eye contact.
The report says the staffer approached the man and a woman before they could exit the store, which is when they started to threaten him. He claimed the woman told him to mind his own business and that “it wasn’t worth him getting hurt over.” The employee told police the man threatened to “beat his ass” if he followed them.
They didn’t take any merchandise with them, and the employee told officers he was in fear of being harmed following the threats. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.