When an officer asked a man for his driver’s license Sunday morning at an apartment complex, the man allegedly handed police a pair of headphones. He was not charged with giving a fake name, but he was charged with public intoxication, according to a police report.
Denton police said Monday that officers were called to the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in response to a report that a man was banging on doors, the report shows.
Officers noted in the report they saw the man struggling to maintain his balance and slurring his speech; they also said he smelled of alcohol. When asked for his driver’s license, police said the 24-year-old man handed them a pair of headphones.
Police said a resident reported that the man had damaged their front door. The man was taken to jail on public intoxication and criminal mischief charges, police said.
Other reports
1200 block of Dallas Drive — A man told police he returned to his parked vehicle Sunday morning to find his Bible lying on top of a handgun he said he did not own or recognize, according to a police report.
When he parked his vehicle just after 2 p.m. Saturday, his Bible was sitting in the back seat, police said. On Monday, Denton police said they did not know who owned the handgun.
West McKinney Street and Bolivar Street — An officer tried pulling over a vehicle whose driver had just run a red light when the driver led police on a chase Sunday night, starting at the intersection of Elm and Parkway streets, according to a police report.
After losing the vehicle, officers found it again at the intersection of McKinney and Bolivar streets, where 911 callers reported a crash. Officers arrived and found a loaded handgun near the vehicle, an empty holster inside it, along with 1.7 grams of methamphetamine on the floorboard, the report says.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a control substance, police said.
2200 block of North Bell Avenue — A couple outside an apartment smoking marijuana was approached by a patrolling Denton police officer Sunday night and had their marijuana blunt confiscated by the officer, according to a police report. Both people were given citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
300 block of North Wood Street — A man’s Volkswagen Jetta was stolen Sunday morning while he ran inside a laundromat to do laundry, according to a police report. Police said the man left his keys inside the unlocked vehicle.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,404 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 542 calls and made 38 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 90 medical calls and nine vehicle crashes.