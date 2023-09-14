After a 31-year-old Denton man was allegedly caught in a stolen truck Wednesday, police reports state that he stole another truck, ditched it and used his shirt as a parachute while fleeing officers.
At about 11:48 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Blake Lane regarding a recovered stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised officers that a box truck that was reported stolen Tuesday was at a storage facility, and the suspects were still on scene.
When officers arrived, they approached the box truck. The report states that they observed a man get out of the box truck, jump into a Ford Ranger and start to drive away. Before the man got too far away to hear, the report states, an officer opened the door of their marked police vehicle and yelled commands for the man to stop.
Officers drove around the buildings of the storage facility trying to get behind the Ford Ranger, but the man kept driving.
He made several turns while driving away from officers, who had activated their emergency lights. He then turned to the 1000 block of North Mayhill Road and eventually nosed the truck into a dirt mound.
As one officer approached the Ford Ranger, a witness informed the officer that they saw a man and a woman get out of the truck and run into a tree line.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for the pair. One officer stated that they knew of a suspect who matched the witnesses’ description of the man. The officer said this suspect is known to steal vehicles, evade police and then ditch the vehicles.
At some point, officers determined that the Ford Ranger was also reported stolen. In the back of the truck was a motorcycle, which they would also consider separate stolen property.
In the front seat of the ditched truck, officers observed a cellphone. Dispatchers tried calling several phone numbers associated with the name the officer mentioned. Officers observed the phone in the vehicle ring, confirming their suspicions.
The report states that officers were also able to obtain surveillance footage of the man and woman, further confirming his identity.
At about 12:14 p.m., an assisting officer was near Russell Newman Boulevard and Mayhill Road when they observed three people, including a man and a woman, standing in the 800 block of North Mayhill. The report states that when they saw the officer’s marked patrol vehicle, the man and woman started running into the woods.
The officer took off after them on foot but was unable to chase them because the area was heavily wooded, the report states.
At about 2:09 p.m., a 911 caller said a suspicious man and woman were walking down their driveway. The description the caller provided matched the description of the man and woman who fled, according to the report.
An officer located the man in the 900 block of North Loop 288. A different officer jumped out of his vehicle and ran toward the man. The man was unaware the officer was running up to him. But he turned, saw the officer and started running toward Audra Lane.
Officers continued after him. The report states that the man jumped over a metal wire fence and used his shirt as a parachute to jump down a hill and run off into an open field.
Officers told him to come out to avoid being bitten by a K-9. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report whether they actually had a K-9 with them or not.
The man eventually came out and surrendered. The report states officers confirmed this was the same man who evaded them in a stolen vehicle and later on foot.
Jail records indicate the man was charged with eight on-scene charges. Beckwith said the report was not clear on which charges correlated with which alleged actions.
She confirmed that he was charged with evading arrest or detention with previous conviction for allegedly fleeing officers on foot, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle for allegedly fleeing officers in the Ford Ranger.
He was also charged with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions, one count of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, one count of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
As of Thursday afternoon, Beckwith said she had not yet received clarification on the charges.
The outstanding warrants were for driving without a license, failure to appear in a case of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions.
Denton County court records indicate the man has previously been convicted of the following felony offenses: evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, injury to a child, burglary of vehicles, and credit card or debit card abuse.
Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that officers ever made contact with the woman accompanying him.
Other reports
200 block of West Collins Street — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he retrieved a gun from his towed vehicle and allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the towing company, according to a police report.
At about 6 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at a towing company. The caller, an employee, said a man threatened to shoot up the business. The employee also said they observed him hand a firearm to another man.
When an officer arrived, they located the two men sitting in a vehicle on the company’s property. The report states that the man sitting in the passenger’s seat matched the caller’s description. The vehicle belonged to the other man.
The man matching the description told the officer there was a firearm in the vehicle. The officer observed the barrel of a firearm, according to the report.
The officer removed the handgun from the vehicle, and the report states it had a loaded magazine. The man did not have it secured in a holster, and it was visible from outside the vehicle, according to the report.
While the man alleged that he had a license to carry from a different state, the report states that he didn’t know what state the license was out of. A National Crime Information Center search indicated he did not have any kind of permit, according to the report.
The officer spoke with the employee, who said the man was angry because his vehicle had been towed. The employee alleged he repeatedly said he would “shoot up this b---h” and that he refused to leave when the employee asked him to. The employee said they feared for their safety.
Video surveillance footage confirmed this account, according to the report. It also showed that the man went to his towed vehicle, grabbed the handgun and handed it to the other man.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. The officer also confiscated the firearm.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 382 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.