The 28-year-old man killed in a vehicle crash Monday night has been identified as Colton Thomas Tippett, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 8:38 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Elm Street. Tippett was a passenger and the only other occupant was a woman who was driving.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated, Beckwith said, but the preliminary investigation shows the vehicle may have struck a curb and then rolled over, causing Tippett to be partially ejected from the vehicle.
Beckwith said Tippett was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the preliminary investigation, police don’t believe intoxication or distracted driving were factors in the crash, but Beckwith said all elements are still being investigated.
Other reports
2200 block of Emery Street — Graffiti found on a medical office showed the words “smile survivor” and the image of a naked woman holding a pistol, according to a police report.
Beckwith said graffiti similar to the red, blue and purple-colored graffiti on the medical office was also found on a dumpster two blocks east. The estimated damage is between $100 and $750 for both.
A report was taken and police are still investigating. Beckwith said officers are trying to obtain surveillance footage because the victims want to hold the offenders accountable.
1000 block of East Oak Street — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after determining she was the primary aggressor while responding to a fight Monday evening, according to a police report.
After someone came up reporting a fight occurring nearby, officers could hear an altercation at a residence on East Oak, Beckwith said. One walked to the side of the house and observed one woman hitting a vehicle and yelling at a woman inside the vehicle, according to the report.
The report says the arrested woman had walked toward the other woman and slammed her arm into a door, which led to a physical fight. Beckwith said both women had bruises and blood all over their bodies.
Officers determined the 20-year-old started the altercation, so she was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Beckwith said their relationship wasn’t noted in the report, but that the charge may indicate the two live in the same household.
100 block of South Crawford Street — A man reported his $3,000 mountain bicycle stolen Monday morning, according to a police report.
The caller said he last saw his bicycle, a gray GT Verb Sport mountain bike, around 9 p.m. Sunday. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 264 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 11 people into Denton County Jail.