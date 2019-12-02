Denton police said a black SUV heading north Sunday night on southbound Interstate 35W struck a red SUV head-on, causing the second vehicle to roll over before a passing semi struck it.
Both the driver of the vehicle going in the wrong direction and the driver of the red SUV were driven to a Denton hospital with injuries. There were no reports of fatalities in the crash. A police spokeswoman said the driver of the semi was not injured.
Police said the crash occurred near mile marker 80 on I-35W in south Denton at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The spokeswoman said no charges or citations were given to the driver originally heading down the wrong side of the interstate.
An investigation into the crash was underway Monday.
Other reports
1000 block of Greenlee Street — A 48-year-old man told Denton police he was headed to buy more beer Sunday morning at about 1 a.m. when he crashed into another vehicle, according to a police report.
Police charged him with driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of an accident after a 911 caller said the man crashed his car and drove away, the report shows.
The caller told police the man fled to a nearby neighborhood, where officers who arrived could hear dogs barking. That led them to search the area, eventually finding the suspect in the back of a pickup, the report shows.
Police said firefighters drove the man to a hospital because he was injured. At the hospital, officers determined the man was intoxicated and arrested him.
2600 block of West Oak Street — Three males stole a wallet and a backpack from an apartment Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Police said a friend of one of the residents saw the three enter the apartment and leave when they noticed him sitting on a couch. He told police the males came back inside and stole the items. Police filed a report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,222 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 95 medical calls and 15 vehicle crashes.