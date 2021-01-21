A man who rented a vehicle from Budget Car Rental Saturday and parked it behind the business found out Wednesday it had been towed, according to a police report.
The man called 911 Friday to report his rented car was stolen from the shop in the 1600 block of West University Drive. The report says he rented the car and was reassured by the business it wouldn’t be towed if he parked behind the building. The car was no longer there when he returned around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the report, he was informed by a towing company and the rental company that they hadn’t towed the vehicle. The Denton Police Department took a report and then discovered the vehicle actually had been towed.
The report didn’t specify if the towing company the man called is the same one that did tow the car. Police informed the rental company the car was towed.
Other reports
2000 block of Stockbridge Road — A man reported Wednesday afternoon that his rifle was missing from his vehicle, according to a police report.
He reported the theft occurred sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, adding his car isn’t running so he wasn’t exactly sure when someone broke in. The report says the missing firearm is a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 AR-15 pattern rifle with an optic. The estimated cost for the firearm and optic is $1,200.
According to the report, his vehicle was parked in an unnamed apartment complex parking lot. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of Fry Street — A 24-year-old woman arrested on an assault charge claimed she bit her own lip and changed her story several times while talking to police who were dispatched to a possible disturbance early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police spoke with a couple who had different accounts of an argument that began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and continued until police arrived around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday. While the woman insisted their argument was only verbal, her boyfriend alleged she grabbed his arm at one point to keep him from leaving, and later got on top of him and flailed her arms around, causing her to strike his temple and causing him pain. The report says officers observed a bump to his head consistent with being struck.
When asked about her swollen lip, the suspect said she bit her own lip but couldn’t provide any details. Her boyfriend told officers he accidentally bit her lip while trying to get out of her grasp. The report says her story changed multiple times and she made inconsistent statements about her boyfriend grabbing her.
The victim admitted to grabbing his girlfriend’s arm at one point and police saw what appeared to be small bruises on her arm. The woman was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.