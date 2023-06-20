Denton police vehicle
A woman reported Monday that someone burglarized her vehicles and used the garage door opener inside the vehicle to steal items inside the garage, according to a police report.

At about 9:03 a.m., police took a burglary report over the phone. The caller said someone entered two of her vehicles and her garage, and items were missing from them.

