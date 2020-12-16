A woman reported someone stole various pieces of her jewelry sometime between Friday and Tuesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department took a report over the phone around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday for a burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Massey Street. The caller told police at least one unknown person entered her home in the past few days and stole jewelry.
The report says various earrings, rings and watches were among the pieces reported stolen. The caller told police she didn’t see any signs of forced entry and that she’s not sure how someone got in.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1800 block of Westminster Street — A 31-year-old man was arrested on Denton County warrants after a person he was living with reported him for suspicious activity early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 12:13 p.m. after a caller reported there was a man knocking on his front and back doors as if trying to get in. Police later learned the man had been staying with the caller and they got into a verbal disagreement about the man wanting to pick up his belongings in the middle of the night.
The report says police discovered the man had active warrants from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for criminal trespass and terroristic threat of a family or household member.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A caller’s mailbox at Kingswood Apartments was broken into, according to a police report.
The woman told police she went to check her mailbox at the complex and saw her unit was forcibly opened and there was no mail inside. The report says she notified apartment management and doesn’t know what was stolen.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 309 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.