Denton PD substation
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A construction manager reported Thursday she found $35,000 in damages and urine on the floor of homes that are under construction, according to a Denton police report.

At about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hammerstein Boulevard near Lake Forest Park for a criminal mischief call. A construction manager said she went to the site of some new home builds earlier that morning and found three homes were vandalized.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags