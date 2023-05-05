A construction manager reported Thursday she found $35,000 in damages and urine on the floor of homes that are under construction, according to a Denton police report.
At about 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hammerstein Boulevard near Lake Forest Park for a criminal mischief call. A construction manager said she went to the site of some new home builds earlier that morning and found three homes were vandalized.
The homes had various windows, doors, fixtures and lighting damaged. She also pointed out that food was dropped in the kitchen and there was urine on the floor of one house. One home had $15,000 in damages and the other two each had $10,000 in damages, according to the report.
Before he knew about the damaged homes, an employee went to one house nearby and said he found a man inside. The man left, he said. At the time of the report, it was unknown whether the man was related to the vandalism.
The manager said she would like to prosecute if police can identify a suspect. The incidents are still under investigation.
Other reports
1000 block of Sierra Drive — A woman reported her home was burglarized Thursday but police could not gather much detail about the incident, according to a police report.
At about 5:04 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary of habitation call. The caller said she came home to find damage to her home and cash missing.
She said she left $60 in cash out on the counter. She was gone for less than an hour and when she returned, her window was broken and the cash was gone.
The report states there were other people in the residence at the time of the alleged burglary. However, the report states they were not cooperative with the investigation and the woman eventually stopped answering questions.
Police are still investigating the incident.
3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive — A boy who was transported to the hospital and tested for drugs Thursday alleged he was drugged by a stranger, according to a police report.
At about 1:19 p.m., police were dispatched to an injury to a child call. The mom of a 12-year-old boy said her son started feeling strange.
Medics responded to the scene and transported the boy to a local hospital. There, the report states he was tested for drugs and marijuana was found to be present in his system.
The boy told his mom that a stranger had approached him and offered him gummy bears, and he ate the candy.
Police asked the mom if her son possibly wasn’t being honest as his description of the man wasn’t consistent, according to the report.
She told police she still wanted to make a report in case he was telling the truth. Police are investigating the incident as a case of injury to a child and delivery of marijuana to a minor.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
