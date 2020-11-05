The death of a 17-year-old girl who was reported unconscious near the University of North Texas Wednesday is under investigation by the university police department, a UNT spokesperson said.
She was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton for treatment but was later taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. She was pronounced dead Thursday morning. UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet said the UNT Police Department responded to a call about an unconscious girl near the softball field at 1500 S. Bonnie Brae St.
Gullet said the girl isn’t a student at the UNT nor is she connected to the university. She said the 17-year-old had a medical condition.
“UNT police are actively investigating the situation and do not believe there is any danger to the public or the community at this time,” Gullet said.
Other reports
200 block of Hickory Street — The Denton Police Department is investigating an assault report where a man threw a hookah pipe at a woman early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance at Pharaohs(luxor) Hookah & Sports Bar. The report says two men were fighting. One of them threw a hookah pipe at a woman who broke up the fight, causing her physical pain.
According to the report, she had visible redness and an apparent burn mark on her arm. The man who threw the pipe left as police arrived and officers didn’t locate him.
1500 block of Dallas Drive — Police are investigating an aggravated assault report where a man pulled out a knife during an argument with his girlfriend Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
He was no longer on scene when police arrived. The report says the woman didn’t have any injuries. Officers are still investigating.
1600 block of Nottingham Drive — A 911 caller believes the crash he heard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday was the sound of a burglar breaking his vehicle’s window, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle at the Woodlands Apartments around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. A man reported someone stole a rifle from his vehicle after smashing out the driver side window.
According to the report, he told police he thought he heard a crash around 12:30 a.m. and didn’t think anything more about it at the time, but he now thinks that’s when someone smashed his window and took his rifle. Officers observed broken glass around the outside and inside of the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.