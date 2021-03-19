An employee at a Thai restaurant wants to press charges for assault after a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask punched him in the face and broke his glasses Thursday evening, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to Khao San Thai Kitchen, 403 W. University Drive, around 6:48 p.m. in reference to an assault. The victim told officers two customers walked in without masks and he told them they couldn’t enter the restaurant without wearing them.
The report says one of them left to grab a mask and the employee walked away to help other customers. He went back to the customers and told them once again they couldn’t be served without a mask.
According to the report, one of the men then pushed a table back and kicked a chair simultaneously. The staffer told them to leave and said he’d be calling 911. He reported that the man then began to leave, but turned around and punched the staffer in the face first.
A witness told police they saw the incident occur. Police observed the staffer’s cheek was red and swollen. His glasses were also broken and he said they cost about $150.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
800 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 29-year-old intoxicated woman allegedly evaded police late Thursday, swerving in and out of lanes at a high speed until she got home, according to a police report.
An officer started to follow a driver around 11:35 p.m. after she swerved into the opposite lane of traffic, nearly causing a collision with the officer. According to the report, three patrol vehicles ended up chasing after her for 5.1 miles for more than 7 minutes as she allegedly traveled at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of lanes.
She allegedly drove from Woodrow to the 7800 block of Shoal Bend, where her vehicle is registered. Police determined she was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests and arrested her.
She consented to a blood specimen draw and was taken to a hospital prior to being taken to the city jail. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
2400 block of Louise Street — A 20-year-old woman who found out her girlfriend was unfaithful to her with their roommate was arrested on an assault charge Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
It’s unclear in the report who initially called 911 to report a domestic disturbance around 1 p.m. at The Enclave Apartments. Police spoke with the suspect outside the apartment and learned she got into a verbal argument with her girlfriend. The report says she allegedly confronted her girlfriend because she found out she was getting involved with their roommate.
The roommate called 911 from the bathroom while police spoke with the suspect. She reported the suspect grabbed her neck and squeezed, which left her unable to breathe. The suspect also allegedly punched her in the face and head. Police entered the apartment and saw she had a bump the size of a golf ball on her forehead. There was also broken glass and other miscellaneous items on the floor.
The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, impeding breath or circulation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday and Friday, 29 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.