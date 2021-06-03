A woman was at a red light near Interstate 35E Wednesday evening when a man ran up to her vehicle and smashed in the rear window, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department met the 911 caller near the Hilton Garden Inn at the intersection of Brinker Road and Colorado Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. after the incident. She told police she was at the red light for I-35E and Brinker Road when she saw a man run up to her car and smash in the back window.
According to the report, she didn’t recognize the man and she estimated it would cost $800 to fix the window. She has in-car video that may show the incident, but she wasn’t able to access it at the time she reported the incident.
The report says police are still in contact with her to get the footage and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2600 block of South Mayhill Road — At least two people broke into and stole mail from more than 30 mailboxes at Pecan Creek Mobile Home Park early Wednesday, according to a police report.
The property manager reviewed footage that showed a man and woman around 1:05 a.m. forcing open more than 30 mailboxes. The report says a third person was possibly involved in the theft.
It’s unknown how many items were taken from each of the mailboxes. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. According to the Texas Penal Code, it’s a third degree felony if someone steals mail from 30 or more addresses.
1200 block of East University Drive — Up to $100 in cash was taken from an unnamed business from two of its eight-liners early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Eight-liners are video slot machines that resemble old arcade games. The caller said that sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into the business and stole cash from two of the machines.
Police were dispatched around 6:56 a.m. after the caller notified them one of the doors to the business was broken out and two eight-liners had been busted open where the money was stored. The caller said he recently emptied them, so $100 at most was taken. According to the report, the break-in caused $300 in damage.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.