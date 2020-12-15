A caller’s new mattress and Xbox were covered in unknown liquids when he returned home Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department responded to a burglary call at an unnamed apartment complex in the 100 block of Heritage Lane. The caller told police he returned home around 9 a.m. Monday and found his apartment had been broken into and damaged.
The report says he found his bed covered in liquids. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police hadn’t determined what the liquid was. The caller reported he believes someone broke in between 10:48 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
A $5,000 engagement ring, $500 wireless headphones, $300 sunglasses and $500 in cash were taken. His Xbox also was damaged from liquids.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
400 block of Ame Drive — One of several burglary calls in this neighborhood offered police footage of a possible suspect, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to learn about the footage around 1 p.m. Monday. According to a daily incident report from the Denton Police Department, police took five burglary reports from residents for calls between 6:55 a.m. and 1 p.m. Four reports were for burglary of a vehicle, and one was for a burglary of a building.
One report says the most that burglars got away with was tools, including a $40 hand tool and a $75 power tool. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man twisted his leg and lost his glasses following an assault Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to an assault that occurred around 3:08 p.m. The caller told police his assailant also threatened to shoot him, but there wasn’t any mention of a gun in his presence.
The report says during this altercation, the caller twisted his knee and ankle and also lost his glasses. The assailant fled before police arrived.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 434 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.