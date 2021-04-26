An Uber driver reported a passenger robbed him at gunpoint early Sunday when they arrived in Denton, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery after meeting with the victim in the 8900 block of Interstate 35 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The Uber driver told police he picked up a woman in Fort Worth and drove her north on Interstate 35W into Denton.
The report says she pulled out a handgun and told him to take the next exit when they approached the exit for Rector Road on I-35. The woman told him to give her money and his bank card.
The caller reported giving her $121 in cash as well as his debit card. According to the report, she then got into another vehicle and left.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — A 34-year-old man at WinCo Foods late Sunday allegedly opened and used two bottles of shampoo, another hair product and cotton swabs, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched after a caller reported that a man who was previously trespassed from the store was back again around 10:37 p.m. He was still there when officers arrived.
According to the report, employees showed police surveillance footage capturing the suspect using store products that he hadn't paid for. He allegedly rubbed the shampoo and other undisclosed hair product on himself, then placed the items back on the store shelf.
The report says he admitted he took the cotton swabs and used two bottles of liquid product. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property under $100.
4100 block of South Interstate 35E — A client at Denton County Animal ER threatened to kill an employee Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Police are investigating a terroristic threat after a caller around 6:05 p.m. said employees were trying to figure out payment options for a man who brought his dog to the emergency room. The report says he began to cause a disturbance and at one point threatened to kill an employee.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Police separated a former couple Sunday afternoon and began an investigation of assault family violence, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police Sunday that her ex-boyfriend, who still lives with her, assaulted her late Friday. She reported she was trying to leave in her car around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he began pushing her, pulling her hair and squeezing her neck with his hands.
The report says she tried to get away several times, but he kept attacking her. According to the report, he denied any physical contact between them and denied assaulting her. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.