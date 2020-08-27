Two vehicles were reported burglarized with the driver side windows shattered Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East University Drive, according to police reports.
One caller reported around 1:55 p.m. that her car was broken into and a $10 media player was missing. The report says the driver side window was shattered, with the cost to replace it estimated at $400.
The second caller reported at 5 p.m. that the driver side window of his car was broken as well, and his house keys were taken. The estimate to replace the window is $330. He also told police his neighbor’s car, the woman who first called, was also broken into.
Reports were taken, and investigations are ongoing.
Other reports
6400 block of Interstate 35 — A 63-year-old intoxicated man told police his name was RoboCop and said he lived at Cracker Barrel, according to a police report.
Staff at the TA truck stop called police to report a man was outside the business harassing customers and drivers. The report says police observed the man had three empty 16-ounce cans of beer in front of him.
He allegedly started yelling at police and said his name was RoboCop and that he lived at Cracker Barrel when they asked for his address. The report says he couldn’t provide the address or a phone number for someone to pick him up.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
1500 block of Dallas Drive — No civilians were harmed or displaced after a fire broke out at a hotel late Wednesday, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said.
Firefighters were dispatched around 11 p.m. Wednesday following a 911 call. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital.
Batallion Chief David Boots said the fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
700 block of Audra Lane — A police report says it looked like someone was in the middle of stealing property outside a home early Wednesday before they were scared off, leaving the items before they fled.
A caller reported around 5:55 a.m. that someone had turned on the water from the faucet outside her house. The report says property was missing from the home, the porch was “messed up,” and the shed doors were open. Decorations from the front porch walls were removed.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.