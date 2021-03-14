Two Denton High School students were arrested Saturday morning after they allegedly entered the New Denton High School construction site, got into a worksite vehicle and turned it on, according to a police report.
A caller reported four men had entered the site, located in the 2900 block of North Bonnie Brae Street, while watching live security camera footage at about 1:57 a.m. The men were allegedly trying to climb into construction equipment, breaking into containers and smashing glass. The report notes the site was locked with a padlock, with “do not enter” signs posted.
When police arrived, they heard the group talking and observed them getting into a worksite vehicle, after which they heard the engine turn on. When officers approached, the report states, the four ran away. One, an 18-year-old, was detained and officers found he had a key to the vehicle. Police then went to a nearby location where they believed the four had parked their vehicles, and observed two of them arrive covered in mud, consistent with the mud at the construction site.
The two were detained and one, a 17-year-old, was uncooperative with officers, the report states. The other was cooperative and released to an adult, while a fourth has been identified but wasn’t detained at the time of the report. Police determined all four are Denton High students, and the men aged 18 and 17 were arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention, with additional charges of criminal trespass pending, the report states.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly entered a convenience store, took items and consumed them in the bathroom, according to a police report.
After employees called police at about 8:22 a.m., officers arrived and found the woman in the bathroom. She allegedly denied stealing anything and employees were unsure exactly what was taken, the report states, so she was not charged with theft. However, she had previously been trespassed from the store, the report states, and officers arrested her on a charge of criminal trespass.
2800 block of West University Drive — An investigation is ongoing after a caller reported a couple fought in a parking lot Saturday morning, with the woman allegedly hitting the man in the head and kicking his legs, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 10:48 a.m. and spoke to a man matching the description, though the woman had left the scene. He told officers there was no physical argument, the report states, though witnesses said she had hit him in the head and chest and kicked him in the legs. Officers were advised the argument was captured on security camera footage, and an investigation for assault causes bodily injury to family member is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.