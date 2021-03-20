Denton police are investigating an alleged Friday morning assault after a man reported a woman threw coffee at him, he threw coffee back at her and she proceeded to hit him, according to a police report.
Police arrived at the 300 block of South Woodrow Lane at about 7:33 a.m., with the woman no longer on scene. They spoke to the man, who told them the two had gotten into a verbal argument that resulted in each throwing coffee at the other and the woman hitting him, causing pain. A witness told police they had been hit with the coffee in the process, and that it wasn’t hot.
The report states the man knew the woman and that officers reviewed security footage of the incident, which is under investigation for assault causing bodily injury. No injuries were reported.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A woman called police Friday morning to report that a man got mad at her over a parking spot and proceeded to spit on and scratch her vehicle while she was in a restaurant, according to a police report.
The woman, a driver for a food delivery service, told officers a man approached her while she was inside her vehicle because he was angry she was parked there. She said she entered a restaurant to pick up her client’s meal and that when she returned, the man was at her driver’s side door. She then told him to get away and he drove off, after which she observed spit and scratch marks on her door.
The incident took place at about 8:43 a.m. and the woman said the man caused about $200 worth of damage to her vehicle’s door, the report states.
Intersection of West University Drive and Interstate 35 — A man called police Friday night to report a woman struck his vehicle at an intersection, displayed her middle finger and left the scene as he went to pull over, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 7:50 p.m. and spoke to the caller, who said the woman struck his vehicle with hers while he was turning at an intersection. When he went to pull over, he said, the woman stuck up her middle finger and fled the scene.
Officers could not locate the suspect’s vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.