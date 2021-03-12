Police arrested two people on different charges early Thursday after stopping in the 300 block of Fry Street because they saw two women arguing, according to a police report.
A 28-year-old man is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a 23-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her friend. Officers with the Denton Police Department were patrolling on Fry Street around 1:39 a.m. and stopped after seeing two women arguing.
Police spoke with both women and noticed one had a scratch on her palm as well as a cut and dried blood around her right eye. The victim alleged her friend, the assailant, was upset with her because she thought the victim stole something from her.
According to the report, the suspect admitted she hit her friend. Police saw she had dried blood on her knuckles. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury.
Officers spoke with multiple people when they stopped, including a man who handed a covered shotgun to an officer and admitted to being a felon.
The report says he was holding an object wrapped in a towel, which he handed to police and said was a shotgun. Police confirmed it was a shotgun and discovered the man had outstanding warrants. He was arrested on those warrants, which weren’t listed in the report, and was taken to the Denton City Jail.
He had three previous felony convictions and the most recent was in 2020 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
3400 block of Briercliff Drive — Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Thursday after a judge issued a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported on March 1 her juvenile step-son was having a sexual relationship with an adult. A warrant was signed for Laura Avitu’s arrest Monday. She was arrested at her home and taken to the Denton City Jail.
Thackery Drive and Thoroughbred Trail — Two girls, aged 12 and 13, were detained by police after allegedly assaulting another young girl Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A caller reported a boy and two girls jumped his daughter. Police were dispatched around 2:49 p.m. and detained the two girls for the assault. They were released to their parents at the scene.
The report didn’t say how old the victim is and doesn’t state where the boy went.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man discovered his Ford truck had been taken Thursday afternoon with his wallet and handgun still inside, according to a police report.
The report says the caller parked his gold Ford F-250 in a parking lot around 7:45 a.m. and around 3 p.m. discovered it was gone. The keys were still inside as well as a handgun and wallet.
The report didn’t include an estimate for the truck’s value, but the report was listed as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 454 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.