Wells Fargo Bank robbery arrest
Dallas Morning News file photo

Update

Denton police have arrested a suspect in Thursday’s two convenience store robberies. Read the latest here

Denton police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two north Denton convenience stores as related incidents, according to a police report.

At about 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to a robbery at The Local Shoppe, located at 410 Coronado Drive. Two employees said they were robbed at gunpoint and fled from the store.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
1
0