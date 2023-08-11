Denton police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two north Denton convenience stores as related incidents, according to a police report.
At about 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Denton police were dispatched to a robbery at The Local Shoppe, located at 410 Coronado Drive. Two employees said they were robbed at gunpoint and fled from the store.
When police contacted the employees, they provided surveillance footage of the robbery. The video showed a man approach the counter, draw a handgun and point it at the employees. The employees reported that he demanded cash, and they believed he would kill them if they didn’t comply. At the time of the report, they didn’t know how much money the man took as they hadn’t counted the register yet.
The man also demanded that the employees gather a bag of various merchandise for him. The report states the employees took this opportunity to flee from the store. Video footage showed the man fleeing on foot shortly after, according to the report.
Later the same day, at 6:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at an Exxon gas station at 1205 E. University Drive.
The employees reported that a man approached the cashier asking for a product. When the employee reached for the product for him, he started grabbing money out of the register.
One of the employees tried to stop him. But they said he pulled a handgun out and pointed it at both of them. The employees said they backed away, he took more money out of the register and left.
At the time of the report, they hadn’t counted the register to check how much money he had stolen.
The report states that police suspect it was the same person in both aggravated robberies. The two stores are a little over a mile away from one another. Though over an hour elapsed between the robberies, it would take about 20 to 25 minutes to walk from one store to another.
Other reports
1900 Brinker Road — A man reported Thursday that a stranger tried to run him over with their vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 9:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at the home improvement store. The caller said he was delivering ice to the store when someone tried to hit him.
The delivery driver said he was in the vestibule of the store delivering ice when a man he doesn’t know nearly hit him with a shopping cart. He told the stranger to watch out.
The delivery driver said the stranger got upset and told him to watch out instead. They talked back and forth until the delivery man walked back to his truck to continue delivering the ice.
The stranger got into his own vehicle and allegedly started yelling racial slurs at the man. Then, the delivery driver reported that the stranger drove around and tried to strike him with his vehicle. The delivery driver said he had to step up onto the loading ramp to avoid getting hit.
Then, the stranger allegedly reversed and tried to hit the delivery driver again. The delivery driver was able to jump out of the way. He said he feared for his life and thought he was going to die.
There is video footage that captured the incident, according to the report. Officers are working on obtaining that. They are still investigating the incident as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 419 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
