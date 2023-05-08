Denton police file
DRC file photo

Denton police arrested two completely nude men in separate incidents Sunday, according to a police report. But due to their alleged levels of intoxication, neither has been charged with indecent exposure.

In the first incident, police were in the area of East McKinney Street and North Bell Avenue at about 3:47 a.m. when they saw a completely nude and barefoot man, later identified as 33 years old, standing near a fast-food restaurant.

