Denton police arrested two completely nude men in separate incidents Sunday, according to a police report. But due to their alleged levels of intoxication, neither has been charged with indecent exposure.
In the first incident, police were in the area of East McKinney Street and North Bell Avenue at about 3:47 a.m. when they saw a completely nude and barefoot man, later identified as 33 years old, standing near a fast-food restaurant.
The report states the man saw the police car and started walking toward it in the middle of the road. Officers activated their lights and sirens and gave clear commands to stop, according to the report.
But the man allegedly continued to walk straight toward them. The report states he started speaking quickly, asking questions about whether he was being detained or arrested and stating he wanted a lawyer. Then, the report states, he began using profanity and called the officers racial slurs.
Officers advised him he was under arrest and started to handcuff him. He allegedly kept pulling away while screaming and tensing up his limbs. They were eventually able to handcuff him and transport him to the city jail.
After his arrest, the man refused to identify himself to police. The report states police believed he had taken some kind of narcotic but he did not make any statements regarding this.
He was charged with public intoxication non-alcohol; resisting arrest, search or transport, and failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information.
In the second incident, police were dispatched at about 11:18 a.m. to the 100 block of East Daugherty Street. The report stated a completely naked man, later identified as 29 years old, was walking around talking to strangers.
Upon their arrival, the report states the naked man saw police and yelled a statement like, “Here we go,” and took off running. The man gave up trying to run from police and they detained him, according to the report.
When asked if he had taken any narcotics, the man allegedly admitted to taking a couple of tabs of LSD.
The report states officers believed he exposed himself in public and evaded arrest or detention. But his committing these offenses was likely rooted in his alleged intoxication, according to the report. So he was only charged with public intoxication non-alcohol.
While Denton police call notes referenced the similarity between the two incidents, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was not confirmed the two men were associated.
Other reports
2300 block of Kayewood Drive — A wanted 27-year-old man who crashed his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Sunday allegedly has a history of evading arrest, according to a police report.
At about 4 a.m., police located a reckless driver on Kayewood Drive. When they activated lights and sirens, the driver allegedly ran through multiple stop signs before crashing into a curb. The report states the driver exited the vehicle, tossed a pistol as he went, and jumped a fence into someone’s backyard and fled police.
Police set up a perimeter around the area to try to catch the man. He eventually tried to sneak out of the perimeter and police were able to catch him. With the man now under arrest, police conducted an investigation and determined he had allegedly been driving while intoxicated. A supervisor at the scene also located the pistol and collected it for evidence.
The report states the man refused to provide police with identifying information. But they ultimately determined he had active warrants out for his arrest: one out of Dallas County for the offense of abandoning or endangering a child and another out of Fannin County for the offense of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The man allegedly has at least one felony conviction outside of Denton County, with a history of evading arrest. Along with the warrants, he was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention for the foot pursuit, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with previous conviction or serious bodily injury, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly got into a man’s car and refused to leave, according to a police report.
At about 3:19 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at a Valero gas station. The report states this area is known to police as a hot spot for illegal gambling, narcotics use and distribution, trafficking and prostitution.
The caller said a woman he didn’t know got into his vehicle and wouldn’t get out. He said he offered to give her a ride. But once he suspected she was on drugs, he asked her to leave.
When police arrived and instructed her to exit the vehicle, she allegedly refused. The report states they informed her she would be detained if she did not leave.
Police asked the man if he wanted to press charges for criminal trespass. He said yes. The report states police told her since he wanted to press charges, she would be arrested if she continued to stay in the vehicle.
She remained inside, according to the report, and police moved to place her under arrest. She allegedly exited the vehicle and ran away. But police were able to catch her soon after.
As police placed her under arrest, she allegedly pulled away, screamed and was uncooperative. She allegedly provided a false first and last name and date of birth.
Once they were able to identify her, the report states police learned she had a lengthy criminal history outside of Denton County. Along with a warrant out of Dallas County for the offense of burglary of a habitation, she was charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention, failure to identify or giving false/fictitious information and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
