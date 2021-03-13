Two 20-year-old men were arrested Friday evening after they allegedly pointed guns at another man and punched him in the mouth, according to a police report.
A man called police at about 9:47 p.m. to report three men were outside his house, two of them with firearms. He told officers one of the men punched him in the mouth and that two had pointed guns at him, saying they would “pop” him, the report states.
The report did not specify if the victim knew the men, but officers found the suspects in the 800 block of Allen Street. The victim identified the two men who allegedly pointed guns at him, and police observed a firearm in a nearby vehicle.
The two men denied being involved in the incident, but were each arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1700 block of Village East Drive — A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly broke her daughter’s door frame and pushed her following an argument, according to a police report.
The man’s daughter called police at about 11:16 p.m. to report he barged into her room and put his hands on her after an argument, the report states. When officers arrived, they observed he was highly agitated and cursing at officers.
His daughter told police he pushed her to the ground using both hands, and that she believed he didn’t hit her only because she called 911 first.
The man was arrested on a charge of family violence, assault by contact.
North Locust Street at East Windsor Drive — A woman called police Friday night to report an unknown driver pointed a gun at her vehicle and may have shot at her, according to a police report.
The woman told police she was driving with her husband when she saw another vehicle dump litter. She pulled over to pick up the trash, she stated, and the driver, a man, pointed a handgun at her. She then drove away and heard what sounded like two gunshots, the report states.
Officers searched the area for shell casings and were unable to find any. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 44 people into the Denton County Jail.