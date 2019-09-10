Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, a technician working on a Wells Fargo ATM in the 100 block of East Walnut Street told police two men pushed him out of the way and made off with four ATM cassettes, each containing an unknown number of $20 bills.
Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said the two men fled on foot. While police do have witness descriptions of the two men, Vetere declined to release more information, citing the early stages of the investigation.
Police records show that between $30,000 and $150,000 was stolen. No arrests have been made.
Other reports
1200 block of Myrtle Street — To preface a police report, an officer warned that it would be confusing — a helpful introduction.
A 31-year-old man told police Saturday night that he had returned home earlier that day to find all the doors locked, and he was unable to get in. Believing an intruder was inside, the man drove to his 61-year-old father's house for advice.
"The caller returned to the home and noticed that the door was cracked and observed the keys to his home out front by the garbage can," Vetere said. "And then an unknown suspect let the victim into his home."
The homeowner eventually told officers he'd met the man inside his home twice before, but it is not clear from police reports what their relationship was. He also said the intruder admitted to stealing his father's revolver from the 31-year-old's home.
"Caller was asked why he didn't call the police when he discovered a stranger in his home," Vetere said. "Caller said he just didn't."
Whether a stranger or acquaintance, the man had already left by the time officers arrived on the scene. No arrests were made.
2300 block of Interstate 35W — At some point in the past 2 1/2 months, at least one person seems to have stolen automotive parts from Schlumberger, according to police.
"Wires were cut on a chain-link fence, which allowed the [suspect or suspects] to enter the facility without consent," Vetere said.
It seems that two diesel particulate systems were stolen, each worth about $3,000.
5000 block of Coral Cove — A 22-year-old Denton woman called police Monday afternoon to report that her car had been covered in flour.
Nothing was missing from the vehicle, and an officer attempted to lift fingerprints. No arrests were made.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 164 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
- The Denton County Sheriff's Office handled 1,057 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls.