A pair of 21- and 22-year-old friends was arrested Saturday morning in the 100 block of Avenue A after one allegedly recorded the other punching out a window, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a business in the block after the incident was reported, and began searching the area for the suspects, who allegedly ran away afterward. Officers heard two employees of the business say, “There he is,” and saw a man on the other side of the street, with his right hand and arm bleeding.
The report states that man, 22, repeatedly said he messed up and admitted to intentionally breaking the window by punching it. The business owner told police the window would cost about $400 to fix, and that he wanted to press charges for the damage. The man was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Another man was detained nearby by UNT Police. Denton police arrived and spoke to that man, 21, observing the smell of alcohol and that he was slurring his speech. He told officers his friend, the other man, told him to record a video of the window being broken — which he did before the two ran away. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Other reports
500 block of Hobson Lane — A man called police Saturday morning to report he was assaulted by three men at a park, one of which stole his phone, according to a police report.
The man told police he arrived at the park at about 5:15 a.m. to drop off a friend, and ended up talking to three men he didn’t know, but that were friends of the person he dropped off. He said he began to leave and at that point, the three men struck him in the face and knocked him to the ground before taking his phone.
The man complained of head pain but declined to go the hospital, the report states, and he did not want to press charges for the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of Cleveland Street — A woman called police Saturday night to report her boyfriend hit her in the head and made her leg and foot bleed, according to a police report.
The woman told officers her boyfriend pulled her out of his vehicle and hit her in the head with his elbow following an argument, which caused her to fall to the ground. When she hit the ground she scraped her elbow and foot, she said, at which point he left. She said she did not want to press charges for the incident, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 410 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.