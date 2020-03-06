Two men are in Denton police custody after police arrested them in a drug operation investigation Thursday in the 600 block of Boardwalk Lane, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the Denton Police Department’s narcotics division was investigating the sale of crack cocaine in the area of Boardwalk Lane and were able to identify a few suspects who were distributing the drug.
Jones said officers have received many complaints from residents about drug distribution in the area. Police obtained arrest warrants for two men. A third person was arrested on a warrant from Dallas.
While searching the two men and a vehicle, police said they found 14 grams of crack cocaine, 8 grams of powder cocaine and 16 grams of marijuana.
The two men were both charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, two charges of manufacturing/delivering of controlled substances and possession of marijuana.
Man struck on I-35 in critical condition, report says
A 27-year-old man was in critical condition Friday after he walked into oncoming traffic on Interstate 35 and was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched to mile marker 468 on I-35, just north of the Interstate 35E/35W split, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, Jones said.
A preliminary investigation shows a driver was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, he struck the outside shoulder.
Jones said the driver’s vehicle continued several more feet into the grassy median, and he got out of his vehicle and lay down in the main lanes of the highway.
According to the report, an officer from another agency noticed this and tried to get the man out of oncoming traffic, but the man instead jumped over the divider into the southbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle.
Police don’t know yet why the man jumped into oncoming traffic.
Other reports
7400 block of East McKinney Street — A 52-year-old man reported late Thursday that two men assaulted him, striking him with closed fists and stomping on him, according to a police report.
The man said he was lying in his sleeping bag when two other men rounded the corner and they all startled each other. The report states those two men walked away, but then came back and assaulted the victim. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of South Elm Street — Police arrested a man who allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar and placed them into a cooler around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller informed police about a theft that had just occurred and gave a description of the suspect. Police located the suspect, who was holding a cooler, and during a search, they located a methamphetamine pipe with meth still left in it.
He was charged with theft under $100 and possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,186 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.