Security footage showed three individuals walking around Denton County Brewing Co. late Sunday before at least one person smashed a window to the business and kicked a vehicle parked outside, according to a police report.
Denton police took a criminal mischief report around 1 p.m. Monday after an employee reported the damage to the business at 200 E. McKinney St. and an employee’s Nissan Rogue.
The footage time stamp shows three people walking around in front and around the business around 11:51 p.m. Sunday before one person kicked and broke the window on the front of the business.
According to the report, one of the culprits also kicked in a Nissan’s front headlight on the passenger’s side. The report didn’t list estimated costs for the damage. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
400 block of Audra Lane — A 27-year-old intoxicated woman resisted arrest after allegedly entering an apartment and refusing to leave late Monday, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, she was shouting and slurring her words heavily and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath, the report says. She allegedly refused to get up off the ground after they handcuffed her, and she kicked an officer, causing pain.
The report says she later allegedly punched a firefighter after they transported her to a local hospital for evaluation due to how intoxicated she was. She was taken to the city jail after she was medically cleared. She was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass and two counts of assault on a public servant.
1100 block of Kerley Street — Officers collected shell casings and confirmed no one was hurt following a shooting call late Monday, according to a police report.
When police arrived around 9:17 p.m., a man told them he was outside his house when he heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leave the location. Police found shell casings but didn’t discover property damage and determined no one was injured. An investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Ryan Road — Parts from electric panels were stolen from two new houses within the Reserve at Creekside Homes in south Denton, according to a police report.
An employee with the home building company told police he secured homes at the location on Aug. 28 around 5:30 p.m., and when he returned on Monday around 8:15 p.m., he found the arc fault breakers were removed.
The homes are listed at the 900 block of Mallard Avenue and the 300 block of Turtle Creek Avenue, which are both new streets in the development.
The estimated value to replace the breakers is $1,300 each. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.