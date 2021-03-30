A 28-year-old man arrested and charged with attempted burglary allegedly roamed a motel parking lot late Sunday and early Monday peeking into cars, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the Studio 6 motel at 700 Fort Worth Drive around 10:36 p.m. Sunday to a suspicious person call. The motel manager reported that for the second night in a row, a man was walking around the property and looking into vehicles. The manager wanted the man trespassed from the property.
Police spoke with the man who said he was waiting on a ride, adding his ride had just arrived to pick him up. He was issued a criminal trespass notice and walked away, but remained near the property. Officers were cleared from the scene because the man wasn’t actually on the motel’s property anymore.
The report says the same officers drove by a couple of hours later and noticed the trespassed man wasn’t in the grass anymore. They went to check if he was back on the motel’s property and found another man standing by a vehicle who appeared “somewhat panicked.”
According to the report, this man reported someone tried to get in his car while he was sitting inside of it. He told police he thinks the person who tried to get in didn’t see there was someone inside the car.
He described the man who attempted to break into his car and then pointed him out when he saw him walking toward Bernard Street. Police detained him and confirmed with security footage that he was trying to open the panicked man’s car.
He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and attempted burglary of a vehicle.
Other reports
500 block of Boardwalk Lane — A mother and daughter’s cars were damaged over the weekend after the spark plugs and coils were removed, according to a police report.
The two noticed the damage on Sunday. They reported this would’ve happened between 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Both cars were towed to mechanics.
According to the report, it will cost $1,100 to fix the mother’s 2012 Honda Civic and $1,400 to fix the daughter’s 2004 Mini Cooper. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — A transportation company representative reported the business lost almost $30,000 due to a bad check, according to a police report.
Police spoke with a 911 caller about the theft, which is also being reported to the Corinth Police Department. The caller said her business received an email with a quote of $4,500 on March 1. Weeks later, the sender emailed back saying an error had occurred and they had “carelessly remitted” $30,494 to the company instead of $4,500.
According to the report, the business saw the $33,000 posted to its account and sent back the money in the following days. The company received a bank alert that about $33,000 had been withdrawn from their account and they were notified they received a bad check.
The report says two of the wire transfers occurred in Denton and the other two in Corinth. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A business owner found the lock on the fence around his building removed Monday afternoon, but found that nothing was missing, according to a police report.
He said the damage would’ve happened between Friday and Monday before 3 p.m. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 42 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.