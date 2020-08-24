A trailer used for trash collection was reported stolen Sunday to the Denton Police Department, according to a police report.
Apartment staff at the Camino del Sol Apartments in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive told police Sunday morning that an unknown person had taken the trailer between 6 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The report says the trailer, which is used to collect trash, was initially locked up, but someone cut the lock to gain entry. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
700 block of Mulkey Lane — Police are investigating an assault report between a man and his ex-wife’s boyfriend Sunday afternoon to determine which charges need to be filed, if any, according to a police report.
The report says the two men got into a verbal altercation and then started punching each other. Officers responded to the call around 2:25 p.m. and learned both men punched the other on the temple. No one was arrested Sunday.
The caller said his ex-wife’s boyfriend also punched out and shattered the windshield of his vehicle, which will cost $300 to repair. An investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Greenlee Street — A 15-year-old boy was detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center after he allegedly punched a 13-year-old girl, according to a police report.
The report was classified as assault causing bodily injury, family violence, because both juveniles live in the same household. The report says he punched her in the collarbone and face.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A caller told police someone took her vehicle without her permission between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
The report says the tan 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis was parked at an apartment complex Saturday night before it was taken. Police are checking if there’s surveillance footage of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 312 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 38 people into the Denton County Jail.