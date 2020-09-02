A Denton man reported Tuesday that the person who bought his trailer stopped making payments and hasn’t responded to him after he refunded the down payment, according to a police report.
Denton police spoke with the man who reported the theft Tuesday afternoon in the 5200 block of Interstate 35. The report says the caller sold a trailer to a man for about $39,000, but the buyer stopped making payments after the initial $8,000 down payment.
After speaking with both men, police learned from the buyer that the trailer, which was transported to Midland, was stolen. The seller refunded the buyer the $8,000 and told police he hadn’t heard from the buyer since, according to the report.
Denton police registered the trailer as stolen.
Other reports
8100 block of Montecito Drive — A home listing agent reported Tuesday around 10:08 a.m. that someone entered a house that was for sale through an open window, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the owner, who said some things may have been taken, but they didn’t know what exactly was taken. The report doesn’t say when the owner or listing agent were last at the property. An investigation is ongoing.
North Bonnie Brae Street and West Oak Street — A man who wrecked his motorcycle Monday returned to the place he left it Tuesday to find it missing, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a theft call around 9:05 p.m. The caller told police he returned to the area he wrecked around 11 a.m. Tuesday to get his black Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle towed, but it was already gone.
The report says the motorcycle wasn’t towed and the caller doesn’t know who may have taken it. The motorcycle is valued at $2,000.
100 block of East Oak Street — A woman reported that someone broke off one of her car’s mirrors, scratched and kicked at the passenger side door and window, according to a police report.
The report says someone caused $700 in damage to her Jaguar between 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. The report doesn’t specify where the car was parked.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 454 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.