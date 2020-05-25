Three women were arrested on robbery charges after police were called to the 500 block of South Loop 288 Sunday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., officers spoke with a woman who said she had been assaulted and mugged at an apartment in the area.
She told police a family friend had taken her to the apartment with him that morning.
“When she was leaving with the male she arrived with, she was jumped and beaten,” Amy Cunningham, a police spokeswoman, said Monday morning.
The woman told police several women had hit her in the ribs and head before taking her phone, wallet and money.
She pointed officers to the apartment in question after being looked over by medics.
Officers found a different telling of events waiting for them when they knocked on the apartment door: The 30-year-old woman who answered the door told police the alleged victim had come around looking for drugs.
The 30-year-old told police the caller slid money underneath her door asking for drugs, then demanded her money back when she was told they didn’t sell drugs at that apartment, according to police.
During questioning, the 30-year-old said the would-be drug buyer was leaving when she got into some sort of an altercation with a 21-year-old woman outside smoking while talking on the phone.
The 30-year-old insisted nobody else was still in the apartment.
Cunningham said officers made a “protective sweep” of the apartment to make sure that was true, during which they found five people hunkered down in the master bedroom.
Cunningham said police eventually received a signed search warrant.
They reported finding several phones, wallets, narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. According to police reports, officers found the victim’s wallet, which had been emptied and filled with the belongings of another woman in the apartment.
Three of the six people in the apartment were then arrested on robbery charges. One of them, the 30-year-old woman who initially answered the door, was later charged with possession of a controlled substance when a small bag containing alprazolam was allegedly found in her bra during a search at the city jail.
The 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were also among the trio arrested.
Cunningham said the other three people in the apartment were not arrested at the time.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Officers charged a 27-year-old man with two crimes following an afternoon of alleged shoplifting in the area.
Police were called to a local Walmart just after 5 p.m. Sunday, where employees said they’d caught a man shoplifting and then detained him inside an office.
Employees said they’d seen the man take two packs of cigarettes from behind a counter before picking out several other items across the store and placing them into his basket. They followed him to the garden section, where he allegedly tried to leave the store before being stopped by an employee.
Employees told police they saw him then put his items into shopping bags without paying and head out another exit, where they stopped him and escorted him to the back office.
In total, the man allegedly tried to steal $281.46 in merchandise.
Officers reported the suspect gave them a fake name when they began questioning him, and the 27-year-old declined to speak about the alleged theft.
Police said they found several items from other stores in the man’s possession, including hair extensions, but they were unable to conclusively determine where they were from or whether they had been stolen.
He was arrested on a charge of failure to identify, as well as a charge of theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 282 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.