Three teenage boys who were accused of casing a neighborhood in the 1900 block of Glenngary Way and unlawfully possessed firearms Tuesday afternoon were taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention, according to a police report.
A caller told Denton police around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday that a young man who rang her front doorbell was now in her backyard.
An officer was patrolling nearby and saw a yellow Chevrolet in the area with three occupants inside — two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old. The report says the officer asked the boys what they were doing. They allegedly said they had a friend in the area but gave an address that was several blocks away.
When one resident in the area answered the door, the boys allegedly asked if the person wanted to buy tamales, but officers didn’t find any tamales with the boys, the report says.
The officer asked the three to step out of the vehicle and then noticed a pistol on the floorboard of the vehicle. All suspects were detained, and the officer found another pistol as well as an AR-15-style rifle during a search of the vehicle.
According to the report, the officer ran the serial numbers through a system and found that two of the three firearms were previously reported stolen. The three boys were detained and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention center because officers said they believed they were conspiring to commit aggravated robbery or theft and unlawfully possessed stolen firearms.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers were patrolling the area because there’s been a history of burglaries there, but she couldn’t confirm if the three juveniles were suspects in those cases that are still being investigated.
Other reports
2200 block of North Locust Street — A man reported that his roommate’s girlfriend threw his own girlfriend across the room Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says all parties separated and that no one is pressing charges. A report was taken, and the caller’s girlfriend said she didn’t feel pain.
800 block of Interstate 35E — Officers arrested a 38-year-old man on allegations of assault after a caller reported seeing a man beating a woman inside a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police located the suspect vehicle after the caller provided a vehicle description. The man picked the woman up from work, and then a verbal argument ensued, according to the report. The argument turned physical when the man allegedly hit the woman in the face.
The report says the two are in a relationship, and the woman had dried blood on her chest, arm, hand and leg from her nose. The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 53-year-old man was arrested on a public intoxication charge after officers spoke with him Tuesday evening outside the Courthouse on the Square, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area on foot when they saw a man standing on the steps of the courthouse speaking with two other people. The report says he was talking “quite loudly,” and the other two people appeared “surprised.”
Police spoke with the man, who had droopy and red eyelids, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.