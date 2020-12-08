A passport and driver’s license were reported stolen among a few burglaries of vehicles at the Woodhill Apartments, according to police reports.
None of the reports explicitly says the burglaries at the complex in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane are connected. The reports came in around 7:21 a.m., 5:12 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday.
The Denton Police Department took a report over the phone around 8:45 p.m. Monday from a man who reported his passport and driver’s license stolen. The man was the third caller that day to report a burglary of a vehicle at the Woodhill Apartments.
According to the report, the driver’s side window of his vehicle was also broken out.
The first caller told police someone broke into his car sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Monday, and the caller believes the burglar tried to hotwire his car. According to the report, he told police the burglar appeared to have ripped out the plastic that covers the steering column and cut several wires.
He told police nothing was missing but reported the glove compartment was rummaged through, as papers were lying on the floor of the car.
The second caller told police an unknown burglar stole his car stereo and $40 in cash. The report says he parked his car in the parking lot around 11 p.m. on Sunday and noticed the driver side window broken out when he returned around 4 p.m. Monday.
The burglaries are all under investigation.
Other reports
2200 block of North Bell Avenue — A 30-year-old man is facing an assault charge after allegedly punching his girlfriend, leaving her with several visible injuries Monday, according to a police report.
Several people met with police in the parking lot of the Grandview Gardens Apartments when they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 10:57 p.m. According to the report, witnesses told police a man punched a woman, pushed her to the ground and then left in his vehicle, striking others on the way out.
The victim had redness and swelling on her face and lacerations to her forehead, the left side of her face and her lip. She told police she and her boyfriend returned to their apartment after an evening out when he became upset with her. A verbal argument then became physical when he allegedly punched her.
The suspect returned while police were still at the scene and denied anything physical had happened. Police noticed he had a cut on his knuckle, and according to the report, the suspect couldn’t say how he got the cut. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
2300 block of Stella Street — A caller told police Monday that a friend wouldn’t let him and a woman leave his apartment for several hours, according to a police report.
The report says the caller and the other man met a woman in Dallas and returned to the other man’s apartment at Eagle Manor on an unspecified day. The caller reported they were hanging out at his friend’s home when the friend started to become more aggressive and made the woman uncomfortable.
He told police his friend kicked them out of the apartment but wouldn’t actually let them leave for several hours. The report says the tenant told the caller and woman there were police outside, making the woman afraid to leave. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.