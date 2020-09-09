Three businesses in south Denton reported bullet holes and shattered windows on their buildings Tuesday, according to a police report.
Staff at an orthodontist’s office arrived around 7:25 a.m. to find a bullet hole in the front door of the building in the 3100 block of Teasley Lane and glass shattered but didn’t find a bullet. The report says the business had been closed since Friday for the holiday weekend.
Staff determined it would cost about $1,200 to $1,500 to replace the door, and Denton police didn’t locate any kind of projectile in the area.
Police also received similar reports from DATCU in the 3200 block of Teasley Lane and a truck accessory store in the 500 block of South Interstate 35E, where single bullet holes were found on the buildings.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said each business had glass front doors that were shattered by a single bullet. A BB bullet was located at one location.
Police are still investigating the incidents as related and are looking for video footage.
Other reports
Fort Worth Drive and South Carroll Boulevard — Police arrested three people early Tuesday on alcohol-related charges after determining everyone inside a vehicle was intoxicated, according to a police report.
Officers conducted a traffic stop when they saw a red sedan that was partially over the median stopped at a red light around 2:19 a.m. The report says the 18-year-old woman in the front passenger’s seat was the one initially driving and that she drove onto the median to get into the correct lanes of traffic after she noticed she was driving the wrong way.
The 20-year-old who was in the driver’s seat when police approached said he was in that seat because the woman couldn’t see properly after losing a contact lens. The 21-year-old man in the back seat admitted he purchased alcoholic drinks for the two minors.
Police determined all three occupants were intoxicated following standard field sobriety tests, and they were arrested.
The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, the younger man was charged with minor driving under the influence of alcohol, and the older man was charged with alcohol public intoxication and purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.
100 block of East Oak Street — Unknown culprits painted graffiti on the Wright Opera House in late August and again over the weekend, according to a police report.
The report says an unknown person placed graffiti on four spots on the building between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, which then cost staff $100 to clean up. On Tuesday, they reported orange and white paint was used to place graffiti all over the stairwell, which would cost another $100 to clean up.
Beckwith said they’re working with another agency that is investigating a similar case to find a possible repeat offender. She said the Denton Police Department couldn’t say what the graffiti was, as it’s an active investigation, but added it wasn’t lewd or explicit.
University of North Texas spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullet said UNT police found the same graffiti spray painted at the Highland Street Parking Garage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.