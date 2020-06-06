Denton police are investigating a report about a woman who threatened to “gut” her neighbor with a machete Friday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Fallmeadow Street around 8:35 a.m. Friday in reference to a terroristic threat, but the woman with the machete was already gone. Police spoke with the caller who said her neighbor threatened to gut her with a machete.
The caller told officers that the other woman had blood on her face as if she’d already been in a fight, according to a report. She said they were standing close enough to each other that if the other woman reached out, she could have cut her with the machete.
Other reports
1800 block of Teasley Lane — One of three suspects involved in a robbery on March 1 was arrested Friday evening by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, according to a police report.
On March 1, a 20-year-old woman reported that three men entered her apartment, held her down and took off with her laptop, smartphone, $300 in cash and a backpack. The report says her door was unlocked, but she didn’t give them permission to enter.
Two of the men were armed, according to the report, as they rummaged through her belongings. At one point, they attempted to get her into a dog kennel.
A 21-year-old suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and theft of property, greater than $100 and less than $750.
2600 block of Fondren Road — A 54-year-old man was arrested on drug and assault charges after he allegedly pushed his fiancee into a bush three times and punched her late Friday, according to a police report.
A caller reported seeing a man and woman arguing and that at one point the man pushed the woman into the bushes. The report says screamed for him to stop abusing her.
When officers arrived, the suspect answered the door “aggressively,” wielding a large wooden stick and was shirtless with a significant amount of blood on his chest, according to police. Police said he admitted to hitting his fiancee during an argument, and she told police he had beaten her.
He was initially arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance when police found cocaine that belonged to him, according to the report. He was later charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, when police said they learned he had punched her in the shoulder, head and pushed her into a bush three times.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A man with a knife held it up to another man’s throat and threatened to kill him Friday evening, according to a police report.
The man with the knife was gone by the time officers arrived. Officers spoke with the caller, who said the man approached some people near the Salvation Army, brandished a box cutter and then held it up to another man’s throat and threatened to kill him.
Other witnesses in the area didn’t see him hold a knife up to a man’s throat, the report says. Police are continuing to investigate.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.