Two young runaways were found Tuesday in the home of a 32-year-old man who was then arrested on a harassment warrant out of Cooke County, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to the 1600 block of East McKinney Street in reference to a person with outstanding warrants who possibly had runaways in his apartment. Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the 911 call notes didn’t specify how or why runaways were believed to be inside the apartment.
Police contacted the man at the residence and detained him while they confirmed the warrants. According to the report, it was a warrant for harassment out of the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.
The report says he gave police permission to enter his home after they informed him the girls in his home were likely runaways. The 14- and 15-year-old girls were reported runaways by the Gainesville Police Department.
Cunningham said the report didn’t explain what the initial 911 call was about or specify why the two girls were in the man’s apartment or whether he knew they were runaways. Further clarification wasn’t available by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The 15-year-old girl was released to a family member. The report says police couldn’t reach a parent or guardian for the 14-year-old, so she was taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Other reports
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — Police early Tuesday found a 24-year-old man at Juicy Pig Barbecue who had been shot outside Big D Food Store, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:31 a.m. outside the food store. An employee said she saw two unidentified men fighting with each other outside. She reported she heard a gunshot during the fight and then noticed the two men were gone.
According to the report, police found two shell casings in the area. 911 dispatchers told officers the person shot was at Juicy Big Barbecue about a mile away. Police spoke with the man who didn’t identify the person who shot him. The report says the man was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of North Wood Street — A man who was allegedly sleeping inside Roy’s Wash and Dry around 3 a.m. Tuesday was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, according to a police report.
A 20-year-old man who received a criminal trespass notice from the property in November returned Tuesday, allegedly sleeping inside the 24-hour shop around 3:46 a.m. The shop owner called police to have the man criminally trespassed from the store. The report says the owner wanted to pursue charges after learning the man was violating the current trespass notice.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
6800 block of FM2449 — An employee at a construction site reported Tuesday morning someone broke into a toolbox at the site and stole property without consent, according to a police report.
The caller told police employees at the job site secured their work tools inside a large toolbox Monday around 3:30 p.m. before leaving. The report says officers are checking if there’s surveillance footage at the site.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.