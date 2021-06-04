A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen early Thursday after two adults in the home each pulled guns on each other, according to a police report.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening. The Denton Police Department is still investigating the shooting, which happened around 12:44 a.m. at The Vibe Apartment Homes, 1610 E. McKinney St.
Police were dispatched after the caller said his girlfriend pulled a gun on him, so he pulled a gun on her in return. A 16-year-old in the home attempted to stop them and was shot in the process, according to the report.
It wasn’t clear in the report if he physically or verbally tried to stop them. Both adults said the shooting wasn’t intentional. No one was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — A woman’s COVID-19 vaccination card is one of a few things she’s missing after someone stole her wallet Thursday, according to a police report.
The woman was shopping at Ross around 3 p.m. when someone stole her wallet out of her purse. She reported another woman at the store seemed to intentionally bump into and linger, leading her to believe that same woman is the thief.
The report says her wallet contained her COVID-19 vaccination card, other identifying information, $670 in cash and other miscellaneous items without value. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Officers met with a man at the Police Department at 9:46 p.m. Thursday who reported his girlfriend put him in a chokehold earlier, according to a police report.
The two were verbally arguing when she grabbed him in what he described as a chokehold. He told police she put significant pressure around his neck, causing pain and making it difficult to breathe.
According to the report, she also threatened to frame him for crimes. The victim said she finally stopped when a third party intervened. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 8 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.