A teenage boy detained on one count of theft allegedly stole $1,100 and bought pizza for his friends.
The 15-year-old boy’s parents reported the theft Tuesday to the Denton Police Department. The report didn’t specify if all $1,100 was spent on pizza.
He allegedly stole the money from his father to impress his friends. Police detained him in the 2100 block of Jasmine Street around 4:49 p.m. on a charge of theft between $750 and $2,500.
Robbery suspect, victim had ‘disagreements’ about girls, NBA bet
Though it wasn’t clear what led to the robbery, the suspect and victim had old disagreements about girls and an NBA bet, according to a police report.
A 19-year-old man turned himself in at the Denton Police Department on Tuesday afternoon on a robbery warrant. He’s accused of stealing an acquaintance’s cellphone in July.
A woman reported two men came over to the 200 block of Tripp Trail on July 9 and jumped her 23-year-old grandson. They allegedly took his cellphone.
The report says the victim suffered a serious injury to his foot. During an assault, glass from a broken candle injured his foot. He denied needing medical treatment but officers stressed to the man his injury was serious because his foot was bleeding through his bandage, according to the report.
The three men were all acquainted. The report didn’t say what led to the robbery, but did mention the three had disagreements regarding girls and an NBA bet.
Officers determined the 19-year-old was the primary offender. The report didn’t say whether the second person is under investigation.
Other reports
1200 block of Kendolph Drive — A woman was at her friend’s house Tuesday afternoon when she noticed her truck was gone, according to a police report.
She reported the theft around 3:52 p.m. but the report didn’t say what time she last saw her black Chevrolet Silverado. The report says she had the only set of keys in her possession and that tow logs didn’t show it had been towed or repossessed.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 44-year-old patron at Monsignor King Outreach Center was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
A caller reported they wanted the woman trespassed from the location, adding she was being extremely irate and using foul language. She was gone when police arrived but returned while they were still there.
She allegedly continued to make a scene and disturb the peace, shouting profane language. The report says she has criminal trespass warnings from other businesses in the area.
She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language in a public place.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 489 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.