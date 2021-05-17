Target staff claim a woman who is accused of stealing from the store Sunday has previously stolen hundreds of dollars in merchandise, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to the chain store in the 1800 block of South Loop 288 in reference to a criminal trespass. The caller said a repeat shoplifter was at the store Sunday around 2:22 p.m. and stole $145.91 in property.
Staff alleged the 35-year-old woman has stolen “hundreds and hundreds” of dollars’ worth of merchandise on other dates, according to the report. They said she repeatedly “skip scans” — scans some items and then pretends to scan others, and then only pays for what was truly scanned.
The woman was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750. She also received a criminal trespass notice.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — A man who parked his car near Academy Sports and Outdoors on Sunday found damage to the rear bumper around 7 p.m., according to a police report.
The car owner told police he was inside the store for about an hour after arriving around 6 p.m. He reported someone struck his car while it was parked.
The report says the rear bumper was heavily damaged on the right side and a rear taillight was also damaged. Police obtained security footage of the crash occurring and are continuing to investigate.
900 block of Cleveland Street — A 911 caller reported his ex-boyfriend showed up at his home Sunday around 2:30 p.m. after he’d already been trespassed, according to a police report.
A Denton police spokesperson confirmed the ex had been trespassed from the caller’s home. The caller didn’t answer the door after his ex showed up, so no altercation occurred. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A resident went to the Police Department to report his former roommates were continuing to contact him after he told them to stop, according to a police report.
Police took a report from a man in the lobby who said two of his former roommates have been calling, texting and harassing him for some time, even after he told them to stop. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.