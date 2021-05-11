A 911 caller reported her fiancé’s truck’s tailgate stolen Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Ford F-150 was parked behind a business in the 1800 block of Bolivar Street late Sunday, and the tailgate was still attached. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, the caller discovered it was missing.
The report says she did a Google search and found it would cost about $4,000 to replace the tailgate. The theft is still under investigation.
Other reports
South Elm and West Mulberry Streets — A driver who was allegedly intoxicated also had a container with tetrahydrocannabinol in it early Monday, according to a police report.
Police conducted a traffic stop for a driver whose vehicle's tail lights were off. The 22-year-old driver’s eyes appeared red and watery, and there was an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle, according to the report. He alleged he had two beers around 10 p.m. Sunday — two hours before police stopped him around 12:12 a.m. Monday.
Officers determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests and also gained consent for a blood specimen. During a search of his person upon his arrest, officers located a substance the driver said contained THC.
The report says the substance tested positive for THC and weighed 8.6 grams. The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital for a blood draw, then taken to the city jail. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 between 4 and 400 grams.
1200 block of Teasley Lane — Floodlights, a camera and a storage unit door were reported damaged at Affordable Self Storage on Monday morning, but no units were broken into, according to a police report.
The manager reported an unknown person damaged three floodlights, a security camera and a storage unit door at the storage facility. The report says the unit with the damaged door wasn’t entered, and nothing was taken. The manager discovered the damage around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
An investigation is ongoing.
100 block of East Daugherty Street — At least $25,000 in tools was taken from a construction site before 7 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The site foreman called the police around 8 a.m. and said the door to a trailer on the property appeared to be pried open. He reported unknown suspects entered the trailer and took $25,000 to $30,000 in hand and power tools.
According to the report, the caller was compiling an itemized list of all the tools taken. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.