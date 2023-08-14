A 49-year-old woman with previous criminal convictions allegedly drove drunk again Sunday, crashing and knocking out power to a neighborhood in western Denton, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of Audra Lane regarding a crash. A witness who reported the crash said a black Dodge Challenger hit an electrical transformer box and the driver was possibly intoxicated.
The witness said they passed the Challenger on the road and when they looked through their rearview mirror, they saw “a cloud of dust.” The witness turned around to help the driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant.
When officers arrived, the report states they saw the Challenger resting on the concrete pad of the transformer box. The vehicle had pushed the transformer box off the pad, knocking out power to the neighborhood, according to the report.
Officers spoke with the driver, who said she had left a party in the area and was on her way home to Dallas. She told police she had one beer, according to the report. But later on in the investigation, the report states she said she had one more beer.
The report states officers could smell the moderate odor of alcohol from her breath. It also states she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and had red, bloodshot eyes.
Using standard field sobriety tests, officers said they observed sufficient clues to indicate she was intoxicated and placed her under arrest.
The woman did not consent to a blood draw. Officers applied for a search warrant to obtain a specimen of her blood for testing, and a local judge granted the warrant.
When a phlebotomist attempted to draw her blood, the woman was allegedly verbally resistant and uncooperative. The report states the phlebotomist was eventually able to draw her blood after officers said she could receive additional charges if she continued to resist.
After her blood was drawn, she was charged with driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions, a third-degree felony offense.
The report does not specify how many previous convictions she has or in what jurisdictions. But Denton County court records indicate she was convicted of driving while intoxicated in a 1994 case. She was then convicted of a second DWI in a 2020 case.
Other reports
FM1173 and Interstate 35 — A 47-year-old man was arrested Sunday when he allegedly drove off road while taking his family home after having several beers, according to a police report.
At about 1:11 a.m., police were dispatched to a reckless driver call. The caller said they were following a vehicle that was not maintaining a single lane. The caller said the vehicle began traveling southbound on North Loop 288, driving on the shoulder and into the grass at one point.
Officers eventually located the suspect vehicle near Loop 288 and FM420. They activated their emergency lights and stopped the vehicle in the 900 block of Loop 288.
When officers spoke with the driver, he said he was driving from Krum. The report states his eyes were bloodshot and watery and that he smelled strongly of alcohol.
He allegedly admitted to drinking four or five beers. The report states that when asked, he said he recalled driving in the grass. He allegedly admitted to feeling buzzed.
The report states that his sober wife was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and their three children were in the rear seats. One of the children was younger than 15 years old. The report does not mention why one of the other passengers did not drive or whether anyone else in the vehicle is licensed to drive, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and the report states they observed sufficient clues to indicate the man was intoxicated. They placed him under arrest. The report states he consented to a blood draw.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years old, a state jail felony offense.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
