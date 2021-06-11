A 33-year-old woman accused of throwing chili on her sister’s car Thursday had the same substance on her shoes when police met with her, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a criminal mischief call late Thursday in the 2200 block of Longmeadow Court. A woman called 911 to report her sister was breaking the windows on her car after becoming upset with her.
When police arrived, they saw a vehicle at the residence covered in eggs and chili. The report says there was also a key scratch running down the vehicle’s driver side. The caller said it would cost $1,500 to repair her car.
According to the report, she thought she heard windows breaking but it turned out just to be the eggs and chili being thrown.
Shortly after, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Duchess Drive for a domestic disturbance involving the suspect and a different family member. While speaking to the suspect, officers saw she had chili on her shoes consistent with what they saw on the first caller’s car.
She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
Bob-O-Link Lane — Three callers on Bob-O-Link Lane discovered their cars were broken into overnight and were missing purses and wallets, according to police reports.
The third caller, a man in the 3400 block, said $4,000 in cash, two softball bats valued at $200 each, a $200 pair of headphones, a $50 Nike windbreaker and his wallet were taken. He reported he caught the incident on a surveillance camera, showing someone breaking into his car some time between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Thursday.
The first two callers each said they may have left their cars unlocked. According to the reports, both of their purses, which contained ID cards, were taken.
Reports were taken and investigations are ongoing. The reports didn’t explicitly say the three incidents are being investigated as related.
700 block of South Interstate 35E — A store clerk at a Valero gas station said a robber got away with about $180 in cash after he showed them a note saying he had a gun, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the robbery around midnight and searched for a man matching the description given, but didn’t locate anyone. The caller said the man entered the store and handed them a note telling them he had a gun and to empty the cash register. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 404 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.