Thursday’s bank robbery suspect allegedly bought clothes at a nearby Walmart in the 2700 block of West University Drive and ditched his old clothes in the store’s restroom, according to a police report.
Denton police began canvassing the Rayzor Ranch shopping area while responding to a bank robbery call Thursday at Chase Bank and were given a description of the culprit. The report says an officer stopped the suspect at a nearby RaceTrac but noted that his clothes didn’t match the description given.
A pat-down of the 28-year-old suspect led police to several hundred dollars and a Walmart receipt that listed the clothes he was wearing. An officer reported finding the clothes he had been wearing inside the store. He was arrested and charged with robbery.
Denton police said Thursday that the suspect passed a note to a bank teller and made off with $1,000. A department spokesperson said Friday that the police report doesn’t clarify if the suspect passed the note to the bank teller inside the bank or outside. No weapons were involved.
Other reports
1100 block of Raleigh Path — A man held his 22-year-old daughter down until police arrived after she allegedly assaulted him late Thursday, according to a police report.
The report says the two got into a verbal argument because he was concerned his daughter — who he said has a long history of substance abuse — would buy alcohol. The argument turned physical when she returned from a store with alcohol.
According to the report, she pulled him down at one point and started striking his head and arms at least 20 times. Officers observed knots on the man’s forehead and back of his head. She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after she allegedly assaulted her girlfriend and prevented her from calling police late Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 11:30 p.m. when a caller reported hearing a woman yelling for help who was possibly being abused. The report says the couple involved were arguing because the suspect accused her girlfriend of stealing from her.
According to the report, the suspect held her down and choked her, then locked her girlfriend out of her apartment. The victim told police she couldn’t breathe or talk as she was being choked, and officers noticed scratches and visible bruising on her throat.
Her girlfriend was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence, impeding breath or circulation, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
3900 block of Redstone Road — Two people reported their vehicles were broken into early Thursday, according to a police report.
The vehicles, parked at the same home, were both unlocked, the report says, and there were no signs of forced entry. A credit card and cash were taken. A neighbor’s security camera recorded suspects checking vehicles’ door handles around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 322 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.