Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in May in a meet-up cell phone purchase at his Denton home, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department found the 31-year-old man at his home in the 1100 block of East Sycamore Street Thursday after a Denton County District Court judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
On May 11, police were dispatched to a local hospital after a man was admitted with stab wounds. The victim wasn’t cooperative with police or hospital staff at first, but later told police he was trying to trade or purchase a cell phone from someone. He said the man stabbed him during the meet-up. His injuries weren’t life threatening.
At his home Thursday, police found a loaded syringe on a bed at the suspect’s home. The report says police also found a clear bag in his pocket that contained a white crystal substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams.
Other reports
1400 block of Bernard Street — A week after their breakup, a man showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Thursday, assaulted her and took her phone as she dialed 911, according to a police report.
The victim’s neighbor called 911 to report the assault. Police spoke with the victim who said her ex came to her home, became angry and pushed her head against the wall. She reported he also knocked over her television stand and took her phone with him after she tried to call 911.
She estimated her stolen iPhone to cost between $800 and $1,000. The report says her TV, valued at $300 to $400, no longer worked, her $2,000 TV stand was damaged and the door frame sustained damage costing about $200. The assault is still under investigation.
3700 block of East McKinney Street — Almost $7,000 in tools were reported stolen from Global Waterjet Thursday morning, according to a police report.
A staffer arrived at work to find a big hole in the back of the building where someone gained entry to the business. Police spoke with the owner who said someone entered the shop area of the business between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Several tools were reported stolen from the shop: a $4,000 welder, two plasma cutters valued at $1,500 and $1,100 each, a bag with various tools valued at $200, a $140 drill set and a Chicago electric angle grinder for $40. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.