Denton police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Aubrey who allegedly shot into a vehicle at a RaceTrac in late July, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the shooting on July 28 at RaceTrac around 4:19 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle was struck by gunfire at the gas station by South Loop 288 and Brinker Road. Following the shooting, police said they didn’t believe the suspect was a threat to the public.
The arrest report says a municipal judge signed a felony warrant for Lee Edward Vaughn in early August. Officers learned Wednesday there was a possibility he was at an apartment in the 26400 block of East University Drive in Aubrey.
Police went to the address on East University, saw him walking to a vehicle and placed him into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
200 block of Inman Street — Two units at The Forum Apartments were broken into Wednesday morning, but only one home was burglarized, according to a police report.
Officers responded to two burglary reports Wednesday. The first caller reported waking up and seeing an unknown man inside her apartment around 7:59 a.m. The report says she noticed the screen to the window was off and the window was open, but nothing was reported stolen.
The second caller reported at 10:18 a.m. that she heard a noise around 3 a.m. inside the apartment, but she assumed it was a roommate, according to the report. She reported a backpack stolen that contained a laptop.
Reports were taken, and investigations are ongoing.
1000 block of Laguna Drive — A Ford F-250 with $4,000 worth of construction tools was reported stolen around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the owner left the vehicle running, according to a police report.
The caller, who filed the report for her stepfather, told police he turned his truck on around 3:30 a.m. and left the door unlocked while he let it warm up. The report says he saw the truck being driven down the street about 20 minutes later and was unable to locate it.
He does want to press charges. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
4000 block of Interstate 35 — A 37-year-old man who called police was later arrested when officers discovered he had several outstanding warrants Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
Previous reports show he allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to kill someone on July 19 while exiting a parking lot, pointed a gun at a man on July 17 in south Denton and pointed a BB gun at the same man again on Aug. 13.
The report says he allegedly resisted arrest Wednesday. He also took out a glass pipe and a small bag of methamphetamine from his pocket and stomped on them to destroy them, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.